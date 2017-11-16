Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s NATO envoy calls on Europe to recognize reality of multipolar world

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 16, 15:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian diplomat, Europe’s current approach to the relations with non-Western countries hampers efficient cooperation in all spheres

© AP Photo/Matt Dunham

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Europe cannot any longer deny multi-polarity of the present-day world and must build its dialogue with other countries on the basis of equality, Russia’s Permanent Representative to NATO Alexander Grushko said on Thursday.

"Europe should finally recognize that the world has become multipolar. And this recognition should be materialized in building patters of cooperation with non-Western world countries on an absolutely equal basis," he said.

According to the Russian diplomat, Europe’s current approach to the relations with non-Western countries hampers efficient cooperation in all spheres.

"Europe should realize that its usual, standard ‘follow-my-lead’ approach will not work, at least with Russia. It did not work ten years ago and won’t work in the current situation," Grushko stressed.

"If we want to move towards cooperation, this cooperation is to be equal.".

