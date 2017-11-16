Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s lower house cracks down on terrorist recruitment

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 16, 12:28 UTC+3

Under the bill, incitement, recruitment or other steps on involving persons in terrorism activity will be punishable by jail terms ranging from 8 to 20 years

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on Thursday passed a bill in the first reading toughening criminal responsibility for recruiting terrorists up to a life sentence.

The initiative was authored and submitted for consideration by First Deputy Chairman of the United Russia faction Adalbi Shagoshev.

The MPs passed amendments to the Article 205.1 (Abetting terrorist activity) of the Russian Criminal Code, stiffening punishment for bankrolling terrorism, as well as incitement, recruitment or other steps on involving persons in terrorism activity.

Under the bill, these crimes will be punishable by jail terms ranging from 8 to 20 years and a fine between 300,000 rubles ($5,000) and 700,000 rubles ($11,700) or a life sentence. The current law stipulates a maximum punishment for recruiters of up to 10 years in prison.

In his explanatory note, the author stresses that the initiative is aimed at bolstering the battle against recruiting terrorists in general.

According to the lawmaker, "terrorism has turned into a rather lucrative business on a global scale with an advanced labor market and capital, its own rules and morals that are incompatible with any democratic or universal human values."

"It is unacceptable that every day more than 1,000 people are subjected to recruitment around the world," Shagoshev said. Meanwhile, the punishment is inconsistent with the gravity of these crimes, he stressed.

"One terrorist may carry out one terrorist attack, and a recruiter lures in dozens of these terrorists. The current punishment for this crime is incompatible," he emphasized.

Fight against terrorism
