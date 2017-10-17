Communication Ministry proposes to reduce data storage period within new anti-terror law

Press review: Putin could update foreign policy and Israel hits Syria amid Shoigu’s visitPress Review October 17, 13:00
Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:27
No leaks whatsoever showing any evidence of 'Russian meddling' in US elections — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:11
Lavrov hopes growing self-determination trend will not lead to turmoil in EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:11
Russia spends about $17.5 mln on preparations for 2018 Winter OlympicsSport October 17, 11:45
Communication Ministry proposes to reduce data storage period within new anti-terror lawBusiness & Economy October 17, 11:44
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean SeaMilitary & Defense October 17, 10:19
Russians believe men should generally be 'the family breadwinner' — pollSociety & Culture October 17, 8:52
Egypt invited to Astana talks on Syria as observer — sourceWorld October 17, 8:15
MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia's Communication Ministry proposes to reduce the data storage period within the so-called ‘Yarovaya package’ of anti-terrorist laws to one month, the Minister Nikolai Nikiforov said Tuesday.
"Our proposal implies the storage period of one month," he said.