Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Communication Ministry proposes to reduce data storage period within new anti-terror law

Business & Economy
October 17, 11:44 UTC+3

The proposal implies the storage period of one month

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia's Communication Ministry proposes to reduce the data storage period within the so-called ‘Yarovaya package’ of anti-terrorist laws to one month, the Minister Nikolai Nikiforov said Tuesday.

"Our proposal implies the storage period of one month," he said.

Read also

Putin does not rule out adjustments to package of anti-terrorist bills

Kremlin says media reports on so-called 'Yarovaya Package' details are exaggerated

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean Sea
2
Russia’s state arms seller quits India’s tenders for over 20,000 automatic rifles — source
3
Operation in Syria nearing completion — Russian defense minister
4
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike against Syria
5
Russian Navy’s aviation to get 10 upgraded antisubmarine warfare helicopters a year
6
Exports of Russia’s S-400 missile systems
7
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама