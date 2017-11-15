Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin sees no big problem with Defense Ministry’s wrong photos of military operation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 15, 13:23 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman said that there is nothing dangerous in mistakes, if they are timely corrected

Read also

Defense Ministry provides explanation on wrong photos attached to Abu Kamal statement

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The Russian presidential administration does not consider as a big problem the Defense Ministry’s wrong photos of a military operation posted on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Mistakes do occur and there is nothing dangerous in that, if they are timely corrected," Peskov said.

"I would not exaggerate its [the recent mistake’s] significance," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that the Defense Ministry had already reported that the person responsible for the wrong photos had been punished.

Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
