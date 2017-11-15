Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian MP says Moscow must unmask US support for IS at global political venues

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 15, 12:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A lawmaker stresses Russia should divulge all facts proving collaboration between Washington and the Islamic State

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Asmaa Waguih

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russia should divulge all facts proving collaboration between Washington and the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) at all international platforms, including the UN and the Council of Europe, head of the State Duma (lower house) Defense Committee, Vladimir Shamanov, told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also

US directly supports IS terrorists in Syria — Russian Defense Ministry

"[Russia needs] to draw the world community’s attention to such things, furnishing only hard evidence," he stressed.

"We need to collect these facts and present them at all platforms, such as the United Nations, the Council of Europe and others. There are plenty of them," Shamanov noted.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that facts proving that the US-led international coalition supported Islamic State terrorists had been revealed. The ministry also pointed out that Washington was trying to shield IS militants in order to use them to promote its interests in the Middle East. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the US refused to bomb a militant convoy retreating from Abu Kamal. The coalition’s aircraft also attempted to prevent the Russian Aerospace Forces from carrying out airstrikes against militants.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s State Duma passes amendments to foreign agent media law
2
Child survives plane crash, six dead
3
Russia starts T-90S main battle tank deliveries to Iraq
4
Press review: Moscow mediates Libyan crisis and Ukrainians bypass Russian social media ban
5
Portfolio of orders for Russia's new MC-21 aircraft contains 315 jets
6
Kremlin administration backs amendments on naming media as foreign agents
7
Kazakhstan’s Su-30 fighters to first follow Russia’s Tu-95 bombers at drills in Tajikistan
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама