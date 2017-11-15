Russian MP says Moscow must unmask US support for IS at global political venues

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russia should divulge all facts proving collaboration between Washington and the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) at all international platforms, including the UN and the Council of Europe, head of the State Duma (lower house) Defense Committee, Vladimir Shamanov, told reporters on Wednesday.

"[Russia needs] to draw the world community’s attention to such things, furnishing only hard evidence," he stressed.

"We need to collect these facts and present them at all platforms, such as the United Nations, the Council of Europe and others. There are plenty of them," Shamanov noted.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that facts proving that the US-led international coalition supported Islamic State terrorists had been revealed. The ministry also pointed out that Washington was trying to shield IS militants in order to use them to promote its interests in the Middle East. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the US refused to bomb a militant convoy retreating from Abu Kamal. The coalition’s aircraft also attempted to prevent the Russian Aerospace Forces from carrying out airstrikes against militants.