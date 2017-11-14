Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UK premier’s accusations against Moscow ‘irresponsible and groundless’ — Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 14, 23:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article
the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova

the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s attempts to portray Russia as the main threat to the global community are "irresponsible and groundless," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

"We have taken note of the statement concerning Russia made on 13 November by the British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet 2017. This time our country is ranked first among "threats to the international community", not just equal to others as before. Thus, the United Kingdom is making an attempt to claim global leadership in deterrence of Russia, in order to protect the existing world order, as PM Theresa May put it," Zakharova said in a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official website.

"The assertions are not brand new, but the main common point behind them is the irresponsible and groundless nature of accusations against Russia," the statement reads.

According to Zakharova, "the idea of protection of world order sounds particularly cynical from the British Prime Minister."

"It is enough to recall the aggressive actions of the United Kingdom in Iraq and Libya which have led not to strengthening of the international law, but to numerous casualties and sufferings of millions of people and destabilization of whole regions. At the same time London shows fundamental incomprehension of current processes in the world and of the essence of the very UN Charter-based international legal order that the United Kingdom is vowing to protect," she said.

According to the ministry’s official spokeswoman, the United Kingdom chose Russia as an external enemy, needed to distract public attention from the complicated situation caused by the country’s ongoing process of exiting the EU and internal rifts.

"It is deeply regrettable, especially now that the United Kingdom, considering its ambition to turn into a "Global Britain", would benefit from multi-directional, pragmatic and efficient foreign policy. Such an approach would give UK extra opportunities on the emerging markets as well as strengthen its global standing through the development of dialogue with other countries. The path of confrontation chosen by London is unlikely to contribute to the achievement of these goals," Zakharova’s statement reads.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry provides explanation on wrong photos attached to Abu Kamal statement
2
US directly supports IS terrorists in Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
3
Russian Defense Ministry furnishes genuine photos of IS gunmen leaving Abu Kamal
4
Russia hopes US will abide by all terms of joint statement on Syria — senior diplomat
5
Russia's new weapons program includes serial supplies of Armata tanks
6
Mariinsky Orchestra to give Concert for Unity at Washington National Cathedral
7
Factory tests for MiG-35s to be wrapped up by 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама