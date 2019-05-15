Russia starts deliveries of Su-30SM fighter jets to Belarus

MINSK, May 15. /TASS/. Russia has started implementing a contract on the delivery of a batch of Sukhoi Su-30SM multirole fighter jets to Belarus, Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation told TASS at the 9th Milex-2019 international arms show on Wednesday.

"The contract on the delivery of Su-30SM planes in the interests of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Belarus is currently at the stage of its implementation," the federal agency said.

"The aircraft will be delivered in strict compliance with the terms of the contract after advance payments from the Belarusian side are received," the federal service said.

Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in June 2017 that the federal agency had signed a contract with Belarus on the delivery of Su-30SM fighter jets.

The Su-30SM is a generation 4++ serial-produced and upgraded two-seat super-maneuverable fighter jet. The Su-30SM is furnished with two AL-31FP thrust-vectoring reheated double-flow turbofan engines. The fighter has an operating range of 1,500 km and a flight endurance of 3.5 hours without refueling.

The Milex-2019 arms show runs in Minsk on May 15-18.