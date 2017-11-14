Russia ready to cooperate with South Korea in most important spheres, PM Medvedev says

MANILA, November 14. /TASS/. Russia is ready to cooperate with South Korea in a number of areas and implement the so-called "nine bridges" initiative, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with President of South Korea Moon Jae-in.

"A large initiative of the so-called nine bridges could significantly advance our cooperation in the most important areas," Medvedev said. "Our government is ready to implement these ideas, to give them real dynamics," he added.

Moon Jae-in told Medvedev that South Korea plans to fully support joint projects. Medvedev noted that South Korea is one of Russia's key partners in the Pacific region. He added that over the past nine months, trade between countries has increased significantly. According to South Korean President, trade turnover increased from January to September by 50%.