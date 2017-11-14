Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia ready to cooperate with South Korea in most important spheres, PM Medvedev says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 14, 8:58 UTC+3 MANILA

The premier noted that South Korea is one of Russia's key partners in the Pacific region

Share
1 pages in this article

MANILA, November 14. /TASS/. Russia is ready to cooperate with South Korea in a number of areas and implement the so-called "nine bridges" initiative, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with President of South Korea Moon Jae-in.

Read also
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in

South Korean president wants to establish friendly relations with Putin

"A large initiative of the so-called nine bridges could significantly advance our cooperation in the most important areas," Medvedev said. "Our government is ready to implement these ideas, to give them real dynamics," he added.

Moon Jae-in told Medvedev that South Korea plans to fully support joint projects. Medvedev noted that South Korea is one of Russia's key partners in the Pacific region. He added that over the past nine months, trade between countries has increased significantly. According to South Korean President, trade turnover increased from January to September by 50%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian premier’s talks with Philippine president yield nine cooperation documents
2
Turkey's president plans to hash over details of S-400 deal with Putin in Sochi
3
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts
4
Russian grandmaster Karjakin joins Putin Team
5
Russia, China share similar views on North Korea problem - Putin
6
Lukoil eyeing series of joint projects with UAE, Kuwait, Sudan
7
Tupolev dismisses all of tycoons’ requests for converting warplane into business jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама