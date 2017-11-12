Russian PM to attend ASEAN, East Asia summits in Philippines

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is about to arrive in Philippines to attend the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the East Asia Summit (EAS). He also plans several bilateral meetings in Manila, the government’s press service said.

The 31st ASEAN summit will be held in the Philippine capital on November 10-14, while the 12th EAS, which is traditionally fixed to ASEAN will be taking place on November 14.

"Head of the government will start his visit to Philippines on Sunday, November 12, from participating in the dinner for leaders," the press service said. On Monday, November 13, Medvedev will attend the ASEAN summit and hold talks with the Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, after which joint documents will be signed.

On Tuesday, November 14, Russian Prime Minister will participate in the East Asia Summit. He will also have other bilateral meetings on the sidelines of both forums during these days, the press service said.

The East Asia Summit has been held annually since 2005 as a high-level discussion of the Asia-Pacific Region nations on a wide range of regional and global issues. The EAS brings together ten members of ASEAN (Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines), Australia, India, China, South Korea, New Zealand, and Japan. Russia and the United States joined the summits in 2001.

This year’s event will focus on the exchange of opinions on most pressing global and regional problems. "Russia will promote an initiative in the area of tackling terrorism and terrorism ideology spread," a source in the government’s central office said.

Moscow also considers it necessary to further promote consultations launched earlier on regional security issues, the source said. Russia also sees prospects in deepening cooperation with the Asian-Pacific Region’s countries for economic and social development of Russia’s Eastern Siberia and Far East, he added.

On the whole, Russia aims at an efficient cooperation with all EAS partners, and the promotion of a unification agenda for the purpose of supporting peace and security as well as stable and sustainable development of the Asian-Pacific nations during the forum, the source said. "We consider EAS to be a key platform for creating in the Asian-Pacific Region a transparent and overwhelming system of equal and undivided security based on strict adherence to international law, mutual respect, principles of peaceful dispute settlement, non-use of forces or threat of force," he added.