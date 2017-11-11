Putin-Trump contacts in Da Nang counterbalance absence of full-fledged meeting - Kremlin

DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 11. /TASS/. Absence of a full-fledged meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump has been compensated by numerous contacts on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam’s Da Nang, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"[Both presidents] had numerous contacts," he said, "Numerous contacts on the sidelines of the APEC summit counterbalanced for the absence of a full-fledged meeting."

The two heads of state did not hold comprehensive talks at the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Da Nang.

"As for a separate meeting with Mister Trump, first of all, that was due to the schedule of Mister Trump, and due to my schedule. And due to certain protocol formalities, which our teams, unfortunately, could not manage," he said.

At the summit, Putin and Trump adopted a joint declaration on Syria, reaffirming their resolve to preserve the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and calling for a political solution to the Syrian conflict within the framework of the Geneva process.