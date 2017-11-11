Putin says his dialogue with Trump normal, though too little time to discuss all

DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 11. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin called comfortable and friendly the communication with the U.S. President Donald Trump, though regretted about a lack of time to discuss the entire complex of the Russian-American relations.

"The U.S. president behaves most correctly, friendly," Putin said, adding his dialogue with Trump is "normal".

The U.S. president, he continued, is an "educated person, comfortable in communication and for joint work."

"Unfortunately, too little time, as yet we do not manage to talk in detail the entire complex of our relations; while there are things to talk over - both in security, in the economic cooperation, which is practically at the zero level nowadays," Putin said. According to the Russian president, the trade turnover used to be only $28 billion, and now it had shrunk to $20 billion - "for the countries like the United States and Russia it is practically zero."

"This is why, of course, we and our teams should find opportunities, including at the level of presidents, to talk the entire complex of our relations," he said.