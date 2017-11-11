Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says his dialogue with Trump normal, though too little time to discuss all

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 11, 16:26 UTC+3

"The U.S. president behaves most correctly, friendly," Russia’s President said

Share
1 pages in this article

DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 11. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin called comfortable and friendly the communication with the U.S. President Donald Trump, though regretted about a lack of time to discuss the entire complex of the Russian-American relations.

"The U.S. president behaves most correctly, friendly," Putin said, adding his dialogue with Trump is "normal".

The U.S. president, he continued, is an "educated person, comfortable in communication and for joint work."

"Unfortunately, too little time, as yet we do not manage to talk in detail the entire complex of our relations; while there are things to talk over - both in security, in the economic cooperation, which is practically at the zero level nowadays," Putin said. According to the Russian president, the trade turnover used to be only $28 billion, and now it had shrunk to $20 billion - "for the countries like the United States and Russia it is practically zero."

"This is why, of course, we and our teams should find opportunities, including at the level of presidents, to talk the entire complex of our relations," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Still many questions on peace treaty with Japan - Putin
2
Russia, China share similar views on North Korea problem - Putin
3
NATO practices nuclear weapons use procedures on its eastern flank, Russian top brass says
4
Takata Encourages Creditors to Visit TKRestructuring.com/PPIC Website
5
Putin says his dialogue with Trump normal, though too little time to discuss all
6
Russia’s state arms seller quits India’s tenders for over 20,000 automatic rifles — source
7
Syrian military backed by Russian air power free last IS stronghold
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама