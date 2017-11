DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 11. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says it is too early yet to speak about his participation or refraining from the 2018 presidential election in Russia

"I shall leave it without an answer. Time will come, and then we talk about it," he told a news conference after the APEC summit.

Russia’s presidential campaign is due to begin between December 7 and 17. The presidential election may be appointed for March 18, 2018.