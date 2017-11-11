Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin says unaware of US suggestions on peacekeepers in Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 11, 15:19 updated at: November 11, 16:50 UTC+3 DA NANG

The Wall Street Journal wrote on Thursday the U.S. was about to offer to Russia a plan of deploying in eastern Ukraine of an international contingent of 20,000 peacekeepers

DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 11. /TASS/. The Russian side has not received suggestions from the U.S. about deployment in Donbass of the international contingent of 20,000 peacekeepers, President Vladimir Putin told a news conference at the APEC summit in response to a request to comment on an article in The Wall Street Journal.

"I have not heard anything about it, I know nothing about it, thus it is impossible to comment," he said, adding in practical life "suggestions are one thing, but as a suggestion appears on paper it may become different."

"Here is nothing to comment, as it does not exist," Putin said. "If any suggestions appear - we shall see."

The Wall Street Journal wrote the U.S. was about to offer to Russia a plan of deploying in eastern Ukraine of an international contingent of 20,000 peacekeepers. The mission could be under OSCE, not UN, the newspaper wrote.

