Authorities approve 13 rallies by Russian opposition leader

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Authorities have allowed blogger Alexey Navalny’s supporters to hold 13 rallies in various Russian cities, including in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kemerovo and Chelyabinsk, from November 10 to November 12, but he calls on his supporters to take part in an Izhevsk rally that was not authorized, a Russian law enforcement source told TASS.
"He got permission for 13 rallies, so his statements that he is not permitted to carry out rallies in the country are not true. However, he plans to take part in the one that was not coordinated," the source said.
On his web site, Navalny called on his supporters to attend rallies in Izhevsk on November 11 and in Smolensk on November 12.
Saturday and Sunday were declared days of mourning in Izhevsk, Udmurtia Region, after a dwelling house collapsed, killing six people. The fate of two residents is still unknown; first responders continue clearing the debris on the site of the accident.