Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin informed about collapse of residential building in Izhevsk

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 09, 19:17 UTC+3

Four people were killed, according to the media

Share
1 pages in this article

CHELYABINSK, November 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the incident in the city of Izhevsk, where a residential building partly collapsed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Of course, the president has been informed," he said.

On Thursday, Putin made a working trip to the Chelyabinsk region to take part in the Russian-Kazakh Inter-Regional Cooperation Forum.

Read also

Partly collapsed building in Russian town leaves one dead, two injured

According to media reports, four people were killed, while another four suffered injuries as a nine-storey residential building partly collapsed in Izhevsk.

The collapsed section of the building housed 16 apartments where a total of 99 people lived. The city administration said that eight apartments were completely destroyed. A crisis team has been set up in order to provide assistance to the affected people. Head of Izhevsk Yuri Tyurin said that after the building was fully explored, a decision would be made on resettling those who had lost their homes.

Work to clear the rubble continues, emergency sources said, adding that canine teams were exploring the rubble.

A household gas blast is believed to be the preliminary reason for the building’s collapse, the regional government’s press service told TASS. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case over the incident. According to the committee’s sources, investigative activities are underway.

The building’s residents have been evacuated and provided with temporary accommodation in two nearby schools.

Meanwhile, Udmurtia’s head Alexander Brechalov said that numerous bomb calls had been received throughout Izhevsk after the incident. He added that law enforcement agencies were looking into the telephone calls and the situation was under control.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow challenges US to prove that Pentagon biomarker research does not violate law
2
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
3
Mi-8 helicopter makes emergency landing in northwestern Russia — source
4
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018
5
US accuses Russia of INF treaty violations to excuse its own — senator
6
Russia’s latest frigate Admiral Makarov holds missile firing exercise in Baltic Sea
7
Takata Encourages Creditors to Visit TKRestructuring.com/PPIC Website
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама