Partly collapsed building in Russian town leaves one dead, two injured

Russian skier Vylegzhanin plans to appeal IOC ban to go to 2018 PyeongChang GamesSport November 09, 16:47
Putin links claims of Russia’s alleged ‘doping scheme’ with upcoming electionsSport November 09, 16:17
Diplomat explains reasons behind Kiev's speculation about severing ties with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 15:58
Mi-8 helicopter makes emergency landing in northwestern Russia — sourceSociety & Culture November 09, 15:48
Volcanos, glaciers and dunes among natural jewels of Siberia’s new national parkSociety & Culture November 09, 15:46
Customs officers seize 25 undeclared iPhones X in Moscow airportSociety & Culture November 09, 15:37
Russian boxer Povetkin may be 'banned for life' if caught on doping againSport November 09, 15:26
IOC slaps ‘life ban’ on 4 more Russian skiers, annuls their 2014 Olympics results — sourceSport November 09, 15:24
Russian embassy condemns Latvia’s bill equating Red Army veterans with SS stormtroopersSociety & Culture November 09, 14:51
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. One person was killed, while two suffered injuries as a residential building collapsed in the Russian city of Izhevsk, the local emergency agencies told TASS.
"Two injured people have been pulled out of the rubble," the source added. Work to clear the rubble continues.
The regional center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that the information about the incident had been received at about 17:00 local time (13:00 GMT).
According to the regional center, the collapsed part of the nine-story building housed 16 apartments where a total of 99 people lived.
Удмуртская, 261... прожил в этом доме 20 лет, п***дец... говорят, что газ...
A household gas blast is believed to be the preliminary reason for the building’s collapse, the regional government’s press service told TASS.
Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case over the incident. According to the committee’s sources, investigative activities are underway, the building’s residents are being evacuated.