Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Partly collapsed building in Russian town leaves one dead, two injured

Society & Culture
November 09, 17:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A household gas blast is believed to be the preliminary reason for the building’s collapse

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. One person was killed, while two suffered injuries as a residential building collapsed in the Russian city of Izhevsk, the local emergency agencies told TASS.

"Two injured people have been pulled out of the rubble," the source added. Work to clear the rubble continues.

The regional center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that the information about the incident had been received at about 17:00 local time (13:00 GMT).

According to the regional center, the collapsed part of the nine-story building housed 16 apartments where a total of 99 people lived.

Удмуртская, 261... прожил в этом доме 20 лет, п***дец... говорят, что газ...

Публикация от Игорь Пестерев (@pesterev.igor)

A household gas blast is believed to be the preliminary reason for the building’s collapse, the regional government’s press service told TASS.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case over the incident. According to the committee’s sources, investigative activities are underway, the building’s residents are being evacuated.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
2
Putin, Trump to meet on November 10 — Kremlin aide
3
Putin links claims of Russia’s alleged ‘doping scheme’ with upcoming elections
4
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018
5
Moscow challenges US to prove that Pentagon biomarker research does not violate law
6
IOC slaps ‘life ban’ on 4 more Russian skiers, annuls their 2014 Olympics results — source
7
Siemens mulls supplying turbines to Russia's energy facilities
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама