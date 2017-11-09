Partly collapsed building in Russian town leaves one dead, two injured

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. One person was killed, while two suffered injuries as a residential building collapsed in the Russian city of Izhevsk, the local emergency agencies told TASS.

"Two injured people have been pulled out of the rubble," the source added. Work to clear the rubble continues.

The regional center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that the information about the incident had been received at about 17:00 local time (13:00 GMT).

According to the regional center, the collapsed part of the nine-story building housed 16 apartments where a total of 99 people lived.

Удмуртская, 261... прожил в этом доме 20 лет, п***дец... говорят, что газ... Публикация от Игорь Пестерев (@pesterev.igor) Ноя 9 2017 в 4:58 PST

A household gas blast is believed to be the preliminary reason for the building’s collapse, the regional government’s press service told TASS.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case over the incident. According to the committee’s sources, investigative activities are underway, the building’s residents are being evacuated.