Moscow slams Kiev for dragging its feet on probing vandalism against WWII monuments

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 09, 15:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow hopes these crimes will be duly investigated and those responsible will be punished, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Moscow is astonished at the Ukrainian authorities’ inaction in probing into acts of vandalism against monuments, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Some two days ago, the Russian foreign minister noted an aweless act of Ukrainian nationalists in Kiev who befouled the War Memorial and poured cement into the Eternal Flame," she said. "And on the following day, another news about acts of vandalism came from Ukraine: they damaged the monument to tankmen who were killed while defending Melitopol during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945."

"In this context, one cannot but be shocked by the cynicism and, of course, absolute inaction of the Ukrainian authorities which allow extremists flout with impunity the memory of those who gave their lives fighting against Nazism," Zakharova stressed.

Moscow hopes these crimes will be duly investigated and those responsible will be punished, she added.

