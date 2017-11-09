Lawmaker intends to get tough on West’s ‘Russian aggression’ hysteria

Moscow certain Damascus won't disrupt Syrian CongressRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 14:10
MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian senator Konstantin Kosachev has suggested clearly assessing the never-ending rhetoric regularly churned out by some countries, namely the United States, on the subject of Russia’s so-called aggression.
"It’s time to furnish a clear and professional assessment about this ongoing rhetoric on "aggression" (by Russia) in the midst of those (countries) who for the past several decades have carried out real rather than virtual aggression that already suffices for a solid case at an international tribunal," Kosachev, who chairs Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) International Affairs Committee, wrote on his Facebook page.
The senator commented on the US National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017, endorsed by the respective committees of both houses of Congress. The document has a special item on countering the aggression of Russia.
According to the politician, today Russia’s so-called "aggression" is being used as political gain for certain countries.
"If in previous centuries nations became united in the face of real aggressors, today it is quite enough to draw them in government documents and mass media and that’s enough for including "aggression" in the budget," he pointed out.
The lawmaker also noted that important international terms such as aggression, occupation and annexation have been thrown around quite carelessly lately.
"It has become fashionable to paint oneself as a victim of such acts that are condemned and deliberately pinned on opponents, in order to remove them from the framework of international law and even morality," he said.