Putin to hold talks with Nazarbayev in Chelyabinsk

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 09, 6:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President and the Kazakh counterpart will "discuss the pressing issues of bilateral and global agenda"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans a meeting with the Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev in Chelyabinsk on November 9. The leaders are expected to sign a joint statement and participate in the 14th interregional cooperation forum.

According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin and Nazarbayev will "discuss the pressing issues of bilateral and global agenda."

The forum focusing on the human capital development will gather officials and businessmen of both countries. The plan is to consider efforts to step up cooperation in the areas of digital economy for creating a single digital space of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Ushakov said.

The Kremlin press service said that "a set of interstate, intergovernmental, regional and commercial documents" would be signed at the forum.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russian President would take part in the APEC summit in Vietnam’s Da Nang on November 10-11.

Share
