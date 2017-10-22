Back to Main page
Putin notes dynamic development of political dialogue between Russia, Kazakhstan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 22, 12:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s President noted the dynamic development of the political dialogue and fruitful cooperation between the countries in the trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural, humanitarian

© Aleksey Nikolskiy/press-sluzhba prezidenta RF/TASS

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greeted Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries, noting the high level of strategic partnership. The telegram is published on the Kremlin’s website on Sunday.

"Over the past quarter of century, based on kind traditions of friendship and mutual respect, which unite the peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan, we brought the bilateral relations to a high level of strategic partnership and alliance," the greeting said.

The president noted the dynamic development of the political dialogue and fruitful cooperation between the countries in the trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres. "Coordination of our countries’ efforts in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union favors improvement of the regional stability and security," he said.

Putin expressed confidence in further effective cooperation between the countries in settlement of major international problems and wished to Nazarbayev good health and success.

