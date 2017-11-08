Russian diplomat, US ambassador discuss interaction in UN

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov and US ambassador in Moscow Jon Huntsman on Wednesday discussed Moscow-Washington interaction at the United Nations for achieving settlements of conflicts in Syria, Ukraine and the North Korean peninsula. The meeting was requested by the US side, the Foreign Ministry said.

"Among the issues discussed were Russia-US interaction at the United Nations with an emphasis on the need for resistance to terrorism and a political settlement of acute conflicts, including those in Syria, in the East of Ukraine and on the Korean Peninsula," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Syrian and North Korean issues will be considered by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump at a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam. As Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told the media earlier, Putin and Trump would discuss the main international problems from Syria to North Korea and also bilateral relations.