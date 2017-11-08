Russia-Ukraine diplomatic break would be most catastrophic move — speaker

MOSCOW, November./TASS/. Kiev’s possible decision to sever diplomatic relations with Russia would be a most catastrophic move, and first of all for the Ukrainian people, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters on Wednesday.

"Severance of diplomatic relations - this would be the most catastrophic decision.The aftermath of this [decision will be] destructive first of all for the Ukrainian people," the speaker said. She said the Ukrainian authorities "have already committed so many follies that it’s high time they paused to think and stopped".

The speaker said diplomatic relations is not only about maintaining a dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, not only about political relations, but also about the fate of people.

Matviyenko believes a move to sever diplomatic relations is an agony of the Ukrainian authorities in response to new Maidan protests (Maidan was the popular uprising in downtown Kiev in late 2014) that ripen in Kiev. "I think that if such decisions are plotted, the Ukrainian people must have their say. This [such decisions] is inadmissible in relations of Russia and Ukraine," Matviyenko summed up.

Earlier, some mass media said the bill on the reintegration of Donbass the Ukrainian parliament was considering had been complemented by an amendment on the severing of diplomatic relations with Russia. However, the chief of the parliamentary committee on security said that the Verkhovna Rada had no powers to terminate diplomatic relations with other countries and no such amendments to the bill on the reintegration of Donbass had been introduced. Parliament member Ivan Vinnik, the rumored author of the amendments, denied such claims in an interview to the television channel 112.Ukraine. Vinnik said that such an amendment could not have been made at least because the deadline for making such proposals had expired.