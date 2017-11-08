Russia values relations with Papua New Guinea, top diplomat says

Tsar’s ‘love story’ to kick off Russian Film Week in ParisSociety & Culture November 08, 10:55
Trump’s opponents prevent him from reaching agreements with Russia — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 08, 9:43
Putin ready for meeting with Trump — Russian top diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 08, 7:29
Report on Syria chemical attacks probe ‘deeply disappointing’ — Russian diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 08, 3:43
Saakashvili calls to launch impeachment of Ukraine’s president next monthWorld November 08, 1:27
Ukraine introduces sanctions against 18 Russian companiesBusiness & Economy November 07, 21:32
Brent oil prices may rise even more on news from Saudi Arabia, experts forecastBusiness & Economy November 07, 20:31
Anti-Russian sanctions hamper economic partnership — Italy’s top diplomatWorld November 07, 20:05
Russian troops receive 16 regiment sets of S-400 air defense missile systems over 5 yearsMilitary & Defense November 07, 18:07
DA NANG/Vietnam/, November 8. /TASS/. Russia appreciates economic and humanitarian ties with Papua New Guinea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Papua New Guinea’s Foreign Minister Rimbink Pato on the sidelines of APEC events in Vietnam’s Da Nang.
"We appreciate our bilateral relations," the Russian foreign minister said. "We particularly support our interaction in economy, the fishing industry, the humanitarian sphere and education."
For his part, Pato spoke highly of Russia’s role in the Asia-Pacific region. After that, the meeting continued behind closed doors.