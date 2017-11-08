Russia values relations with Papua New Guinea, top diplomat says

DA NANG/Vietnam/, November 8. /TASS/. Russia appreciates economic and humanitarian ties with Papua New Guinea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Papua New Guinea’s Foreign Minister Rimbink Pato on the sidelines of APEC events in Vietnam’s Da Nang.

"We appreciate our bilateral relations," the Russian foreign minister said. "We particularly support our interaction in economy, the fishing industry, the humanitarian sphere and education."

For his part, Pato spoke highly of Russia’s role in the Asia-Pacific region. After that, the meeting continued behind closed doors.