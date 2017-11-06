APEC summit to help promote Russia’s approaches to regional cooperation - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia will be able to use the upcoming APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit to promote its approaches towards regional cooperation, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website on Monday.

"The agenda of the upcoming summit in Da Nang [a town in Vietnam], which prioritizes the search for the optimal schemes of regional economic integration and measures to overcome the challenges of the contemporary stage of development, will offer good possibilities for promoting Russian approaches to regional cooperation in the interests of joint harmonious growth," the statement reads.

As the Russian Foreign Ministry stated, "primary attention is paid to the issues of further liberalizing trade and investment, first of all, as applicable to the sphere of services, and economic integration in the Asia-Pacific Region with the focus on approving the concept of the pan-regional Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), the idea of moving towards which is intended to replace after 2020 the forum’s Bogor Goals that do not have clear criteria."

This year, Russia’s comprehensive initiative on bridging the gap in the development and integration of remote territories of APEC economies has been adopted for implementation. This initiative "is called upon to contribute to giving inclusive nature to interrelationships in the Asia-Pacific Region," the comment says.

In their final declaration, the leaders of the countries participating in the APEC summit plan to give an assessment of the current regional and economic situation and reflect coordinated approaches towards solving essential tasks, the statement reads.

The APEC summit will be held in Vietnam on November 6-11.