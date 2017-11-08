Back to Main page
Lavrov declines to comment on Kiev’s anti-Russian initiatives

November 08, 10:16 UTC+3 DA NANG

The Russian top diplomat was asked about his attitude to the law, which bans Russian performers to enter Ukraine without the authorization of the Ukrainian Security Service

DA NANG/Vietnam/, November 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s anti-Russian initiatives are not worthy of a comment, officials in Kiev do not know what they are doing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said when asked about his attitude to the law, which bans Russian performers to enter Ukraine without the authorization of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU). 

"I refrain from commenting on what the Ukrainian authorities are doing," he said. "I believe they do not know what they are doing."

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed a law, under which Russian performers can only tour in Ukraine after obtaining permission from the Ukrainian Security Service. Now the tour organizers must ask for permission from the SBU 30 days ahead of the event. According to the law, the SBU must consider a request within 10 days and give an answer whether a certain artist can perform in Ukraine. In case of failure to notify it or provide full information, organizers face fines of 50 to 100 minimum wages.

