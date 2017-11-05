Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump confirms plans to meet with Putin during his Asian tour

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 05, 6:48 UTC+3 WASGHINGTON

Earlier, Trump said that a meeting with Putin was possible on the sidelines of an international summit in Vietnam

Share
1 pages in this article

WASGHINGTON, November 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told reporters on his way to Japan on Saturday that he expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his Asian tour.

Read also
Press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin: Syrian settlement is considered as a topic for Putin-Trump meeting

"I think it’s expected we’ll meet with Putin," he said. "We want Putin’s help on North Korea, and we’ll be meeting with a lot of different leaders."

In a conversation with journalists, the US leader described the North Korean crisis as "a big problem" for his country and the entire world.

"We want to get it solved. It’s a big problem for our country and for the world, and we want to get it solved. And there’s been 25 years of total weakness, and so we’re taking a very much different approach," he said.

Trump said in a Fox News interview on Thursday that a meeting with Putin was possible on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Vietnam. "Putin is very important because they can help us with North Korea," the US leader said, adding that he also wanted to discuss Syria and Ukraine with his Russian counterpart.

Commenting on the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, said the meeting is "indeed being agreed."

Trump will visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines between November 5 and November 14. It will be his first official visit to Asia. As part of the tour, Trump will bisit the November 10 summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Vietnam and the November 12-13 summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila, Philippines.

The first Trump-Putin meeting in person was held on July 7 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany’s Hamburg. It lasted two hours 15 minutes instead of 30 minutes as was originally planned.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump confirms plans to meet with Putin during his Asian tour
2
Scientists tell how the North’s regions adapt to permafrost
3
Ukrainian president, US top diplomat discuss East Ukraine
4
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
5
US actions near Syria's al-Tanf may qualify as 'war crime'— Russian top brass
6
Possible Putin-Trump meeting to serve cause of peace — Russian ambassador
7
Russian ambassador to discuss contacts of Russian, US security, defense chiefs
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама