Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Trump meeting at APEC summit in Vietnam

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Discussion of a possible meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at the APEC summit in Vietnam on November 10-11 is underway, and the importance of this meeting can hardly be overestimated, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the US president’s words on the possibility of a meeting with the Russian leader.

"We do not rule out the possibility of holding such a meeting, and it is actually being coordinated now," the Kremlin spokesman confirmed.

As soon as all details are clarified, a corresponding announcement will be made, he said.

Peskov stressed that the importance of any contact between the Russian and US presidents and its significance "in all international affairs can hardly be overestimated."

On Thursday, Donald Trump stated that he can hold a meeting with the Russian leader during a Pacific Rim visit. Trump said that Putin is very important, because Russia may help the US with North Korea and Syria and that Ukraine should also be discussed. The US president is due to visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines during his long Asian trip on November 5-14. In particular, Trump will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Vietnam’s Da Nang on November 10. He will also attend a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila on November 12-13.

Putin and Trump first met face-to-face at the G20 summit in Hamburg this past July and also talked over the phone several times.