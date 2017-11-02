Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Federation Council to recommend Russian companies to limit advertising in Twitter

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 02, 17:03 UTC+3

No pressure in any form will be applied to businessmen and commercial firms, according to the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Senators suggest Russian companies launch Twitter ad boycott

Kremlin regrets that Twitter succumbed to bias targeting Russian media

Russian senator deletes Twitter account in solidarity with RT, Sputnik

Twitter removes advertising from all RT and Sputnik accounts

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Federation Council will recommend Russian companies to abandon advertising in Twitter but this will not be a prohibition, speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament Valentina Matvienko told reporters on Thursday.

"Certainly, we will express such recommendations [to stop advertising in Twitter] but we will not apply pressure in any way to our businessmen and our commercial firms. This is their right to decide whether to limit commercial ties with Twitter or not. Believe me, there is no order. This is not within the power of the president and within the power of the government - to give orders to business, to command business," the speaker said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Twitter
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern Syria
2
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in Syria
3
Press review: What Putin negotiated in Iran and why US Senate grilled social media giants
4
Moscow lambasts US senator's remarks about ‘fascist’ Russian leadership
5
Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with Turkey
6
Kremlin condemns ‘detrimental’ exterritorial reach of Washington’s anti-Russia sanctions
7
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама