Federation Council to recommend Russian companies to limit advertising in Twitter

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Federation Council will recommend Russian companies to abandon advertising in Twitter but this will not be a prohibition, speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament Valentina Matvienko told reporters on Thursday.

"Certainly, we will express such recommendations [to stop advertising in Twitter] but we will not apply pressure in any way to our businessmen and our commercial firms. This is their right to decide whether to limit commercial ties with Twitter or not. Believe me, there is no order. This is not within the power of the president and within the power of the government - to give orders to business, to command business," the speaker said.