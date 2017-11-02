Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow resident of African descent declares intention to run for president

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 02, 14:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

He decided to draw the attention of the public and federal authorities to the problems of Moscow’s eastern administrative district

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Moscow’s businessman and blogger Samson Sholademi has declared the intention to nominate himself as a candidate in Russia’s 2018 presidential election.

"My name is Samson Sholademi. I am 40, born in Moscow. I am a businessman, blogger and former journalist. I’ve made up my mind to participate in the presidential election in Russia. I declare this officially," he said on Facebook.

Sholademi said he would like to use his nomination as an occasion to draw the attention of the public and federal authorities to the problems of the Ivanovskoye neighborhood in Moscow’s eastern administrative district, in particular, the condition of the Terletsky Park and air pollution.

Read also

Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice

Sholademi added he would be prepared to withdraw from the race in favor of the presidential candidate "who has already nominated himself or would like to do so, provided the person will be able to draw the maximum attention to the two problems he mentioned - Terletsky Park and the condition of air in the east of Moscow."

Sholademi formulated the slogan of his election campaign as "Russia without falseness."

In September 2017 he participated in municipal elections in Moscow from the Communist Party and lost.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern Syria
2
MP slams Pentagon explanation on harvesting Russians’ biomarkers as ‘fairy tale’
3
Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with Turkey
4
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada
5
Russian space firm gets order for four military satellites
6
Russia may close airspace to Dutch aircraft — media
7
Press review: What Putin negotiated in Iran and why US Senate grilled social media giants
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама