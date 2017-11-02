Moscow resident of African descent declares intention to run for president

Lenin’s body burial is not on Kremlin’s agenda, spokesman saysSociety & Culture November 02, 14:27
MP slams Pentagon explanation on harvesting Russians’ biomarkers as ‘fairy tale’Russian Politics & Diplomacy November 02, 14:11
Press review: What Putin negotiated in Iran and why US Senate grilled social media giantsPress Review November 02, 13:00
Court rejects Siemens bid to drop 'Crimean turbines' lawsuitBusiness & Economy November 02, 12:10
Russian space firm gets order for four military satellitesScience & Space November 02, 12:08
Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with TurkeyMilitary & Defense November 02, 9:24
Trump demands death penalty for Manhattan terror attack suspectWorld November 02, 8:50
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 02, 8:44
Japan hopes for mutually acceptable solution to its territorial dispute with RussiaWorld November 02, 8:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Moscow’s businessman and blogger Samson Sholademi has declared the intention to nominate himself as a candidate in Russia’s 2018 presidential election.
"My name is Samson Sholademi. I am 40, born in Moscow. I am a businessman, blogger and former journalist. I’ve made up my mind to participate in the presidential election in Russia. I declare this officially," he said on Facebook.
Sholademi said he would like to use his nomination as an occasion to draw the attention of the public and federal authorities to the problems of the Ivanovskoye neighborhood in Moscow’s eastern administrative district, in particular, the condition of the Terletsky Park and air pollution.
Sholademi added he would be prepared to withdraw from the race in favor of the presidential candidate "who has already nominated himself or would like to do so, provided the person will be able to draw the maximum attention to the two problems he mentioned - Terletsky Park and the condition of air in the east of Moscow."
Sholademi formulated the slogan of his election campaign as "Russia without falseness."
In September 2017 he participated in municipal elections in Moscow from the Communist Party and lost.