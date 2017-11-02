Moscow resident of African descent declares intention to run for president

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Moscow’s businessman and blogger Samson Sholademi has declared the intention to nominate himself as a candidate in Russia’s 2018 presidential election.

"My name is Samson Sholademi. I am 40, born in Moscow. I am a businessman, blogger and former journalist. I’ve made up my mind to participate in the presidential election in Russia. I declare this officially," he said on Facebook.

Sholademi said he would like to use his nomination as an occasion to draw the attention of the public and federal authorities to the problems of the Ivanovskoye neighborhood in Moscow’s eastern administrative district, in particular, the condition of the Terletsky Park and air pollution.

Sholademi added he would be prepared to withdraw from the race in favor of the presidential candidate "who has already nominated himself or would like to do so, provided the person will be able to draw the maximum attention to the two problems he mentioned - Terletsky Park and the condition of air in the east of Moscow."

Sholademi formulated the slogan of his election campaign as "Russia without falseness."

In September 2017 he participated in municipal elections in Moscow from the Communist Party and lost.