Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin condemns ‘detrimental’ exterritorial reach of Washington’s anti-Russia sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 02, 14:41 UTC+3

At the same time, he remarked that the anti-Russian sanctions have brought about some positive effects for the Russian economy

Share
1 pages in this article
Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin has taken to the US anti-Russia sanction law very negatively.

"The attitude is rather negative. The exterritoriality of such laws is unacceptable. We are firmly against this," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media. "Our stance on any such sanctions remains extremely negative."

Read also

Moscow not surprised by extension of anti-Russian sanctions — diplomat

US resorts to sanctions to elbow Russia out of weapons, energy markets — Lavrov

Expert: US may use new sanctions to undermine Russia’s positions in military cooperation

Expert slams US sanctions on Russian defense firms as example of unfair competition

At the same time, he remarked that the anti-Russian sanctions have brought about some positive effects on the Russian economy.

"I would like to address you with a reminder, though, that alongside the detrimental impact there have been favorable consequences for our economy, which Russian President (Vladimir Putin) has mentioned more than once," Peskov noted.

The US Department of the Treasury on October 31, 2017 detailed the parameters of sanctions against Russia’s energy sector. The adjustment followed the law on sanctions against Russia, Iran, and North Korea, which US President Donald Trump signed on August 2, 2017.

The US administration conveyed extra warnings to Russia’s energy industry partners.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Foreign policy Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern Syria
2
Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with Turkey
3
Kremlin condemns ‘detrimental’ exterritorial reach of Washington’s anti-Russia sanctions
4
Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraft
5
Press review: What Putin negotiated in Iran and why US Senate grilled social media giants
6
MP slams Pentagon explanation on harvesting Russians’ biomarkers as ‘fairy tale’
7
Rosatom may take part in construction of 16 nuclear power units in Saudi Arabia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама