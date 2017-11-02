Kremlin condemns ‘detrimental’ exterritorial reach of Washington’s anti-Russia sanctions

Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in SyriaMilitary & Defense November 02, 16:01
MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin has taken to the US anti-Russia sanction law very negatively.
"The attitude is rather negative. The exterritoriality of such laws is unacceptable. We are firmly against this," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media. "Our stance on any such sanctions remains extremely negative."
At the same time, he remarked that the anti-Russian sanctions have brought about some positive effects on the Russian economy.
"I would like to address you with a reminder, though, that alongside the detrimental impact there have been favorable consequences for our economy, which Russian President (Vladimir Putin) has mentioned more than once," Peskov noted.
The US Department of the Treasury on October 31, 2017 detailed the parameters of sanctions against Russia’s energy sector. The adjustment followed the law on sanctions against Russia, Iran, and North Korea, which US President Donald Trump signed on August 2, 2017.
The US administration conveyed extra warnings to Russia’s energy industry partners.