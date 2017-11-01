Putin arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN, November 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived on a working visit to Tehran to participate in a trilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

As the Kremlin press service said earlier, the parties are expected to discuss "the most pressing issues concerning cooperation between Russian, Azerbaijan and Iran in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields." Besides, the three presidents will exchange views on joint efforts to fight terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and transnational crime. The energy sphere is also be on the agenda as the parties will touch upon infrastructure projects, particularly the construction of a rail road expected to become the western part of the North-South Transport Corridor. In addition, the three countries’ leaders will discuss pressing global issues.

The presidents will also talk about the prospects for developing humanitarian and cultural cooperation, enhancing tourist and youth exchanges, deepening contacts in the field of sports and expanding direct ties between the three countries’ regions. Putin, Rouhani and Aliyev are expected to adopt a joint statement concerning the main spheres of further cooperation.

While in Tehran, the Russian president will also hold bilateral meetings with the heads of Iran and Azerbaijan. Apart from talks with Rouhani, he will also hold a conversation with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to the Kremlin sources, during meetings with the Iranian leadership, the Russian president plans to touch upon a wide range of global and regional issues, including the situation in Syria and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the Iran nuclear deal.

The agenda of the meeting between Putin and Aliyev includes bilateral and regional issues.

This is Putin’s third visit to Iran in the past ten years. He previously visited the country in 2007 and 2015.