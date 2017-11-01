Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin arrives in Tehran

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 01, 13:45 UTC+3 TEHRAN

Vladimir Putin will meet with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

TEHRAN, November 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived on a working visit to Tehran to participate in a trilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

As the Kremlin press service said earlier, the parties are expected to discuss "the most pressing issues concerning cooperation between Russian, Azerbaijan and Iran in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields." Besides, the three presidents will exchange views on joint efforts to fight terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and transnational crime. The energy sphere is also be on the agenda as the parties will touch upon infrastructure projects, particularly the construction of a rail road expected to become the western part of the North-South Transport Corridor. In addition, the three countries’ leaders will discuss pressing global issues.

The presidents will also talk about the prospects for developing humanitarian and cultural cooperation, enhancing tourist and youth exchanges, deepening contacts in the field of sports and expanding direct ties between the three countries’ regions. Putin, Rouhani and Aliyev are expected to adopt a joint statement concerning the main spheres of further cooperation.

Read also

Putin to meet with Iranian supreme leader in Tehran

While in Tehran, the Russian president will also hold bilateral meetings with the heads of Iran and Azerbaijan. Apart from talks with Rouhani, he will also hold a conversation with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to the Kremlin sources, during meetings with the Iranian leadership, the Russian president plans to touch upon a wide range of global and regional issues, including the situation in Syria and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the Iran nuclear deal.

The agenda of the meeting between Putin and Aliyev includes bilateral and regional issues.

This is Putin’s third visit to Iran in the past ten years. He previously visited the country in 2007 and 2015.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
2
Press review: Sochi might host key Syrian peace talks and oil may return to $100 by 2020
3
Portfolio of orders for Russia's new MC-21 aircraft contains 315 jets
4
Crimea’s pipeline breaks down second time in one day
5
Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraft
6
Russia and China mull integrating national payment systems
7
176 Russian banks join Mir payment system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама