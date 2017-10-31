Back to Main page
Putin to meet with Iranian supreme leader in Tehran

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 31, 14:22 UTC+3

The Russian president will also hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Supreme Leader of Iran, Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on November 1 during his visit to Tehran.

"[On November 1, Putin] will meet with Supreme Leader of Iran, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei [in Tehran,]" Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin representative added that this day the Russian president will also hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and take part in a three-party meeting of the three leaders. "Issues of economic cooperation will be chiefly discussed," Peskov noted. He stated "a considerable increase in turnover in the Russian-Iranian-Azerbaijani triangle."

The Kremlin representative said that the negotiations will also focus on infrastructural projects, including construction of a main railway line - the western branch of the North-South Transport Corridor. In addition, the leaders will discuss cooperation in the energy sector and share opinions on current international problems.

