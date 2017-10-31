Putin to meet with Iranian supreme leader in Tehran

Lavrov castigates West’s efforts to hide behind cloak of secrecy in ‘Russia blame game’Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:48
Russia moves up to 35th position in Doing Business ratingBusiness & Economy October 31, 15:46
Kremlin slams reports about alleged preparations for Putin-Trump meeting as ridiculousRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:22
Lavrov lambasts EU for playing ‘Russia blame game’ for all its woesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:15
Lavrov troubled that Kiev may sabotage new disengagement efforts in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:10
Putin to meet with Iranian supreme leader in TehranRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 14:22
Kremlin hopes probes into US election will not lead to whipping up Russophobic hysteriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 14:22
Russia’s Pacific Fleet frogmen brace for new record divesMilitary & Defense October 31, 14:16
Russian PM wishes Beijing success in building socialism based on China’s uniquenessRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 13:53
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Supreme Leader of Iran, Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on November 1 during his visit to Tehran.
"[On November 1, Putin] will meet with Supreme Leader of Iran, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei [in Tehran,]" Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
The Kremlin representative added that this day the Russian president will also hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and take part in a three-party meeting of the three leaders. "Issues of economic cooperation will be chiefly discussed," Peskov noted. He stated "a considerable increase in turnover in the Russian-Iranian-Azerbaijani triangle."
The Kremlin representative said that the negotiations will also focus on infrastructural projects, including construction of a main railway line - the western branch of the North-South Transport Corridor. In addition, the leaders will discuss cooperation in the energy sector and share opinions on current international problems.