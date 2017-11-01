US top diplomat, Russian ambassador discuss Ukraine, Syria, North Korea — statement

WASHINGTON, November 1. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine, North Korea and Syria, US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov met this [Tuesday] afternoon at the Department of State. They discussed the need to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity and fully implement the Minsk agreements," the statement reads. "Other topics included countering the threat posed by North Korea and the prospects for improving our bilateral relationship."

The spokesperson added that Tillerson and Antonov also discussed the issue of fighting the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in Syria and the Geneva reconciliation talks to settle the conflict in the country.

"The two also discussed the defeat of ISIS in Syria and the United States’ continued commitment to the Geneva talks as the best path toward a political solution to the conflict," the statement continues.