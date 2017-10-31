Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine certainly has much to testify about US election — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 31, 17:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia's top diplomat has commented on charges put forward in the US against the former chief of Donald Trump’s election team Paul Manafort

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that Ukraine has a great deal to testify about its stance taken during the 2016 US presidential election campaign. He made a statement to this effect in response to charges put forward in the United States against the former chief of Donald Trump’s election team Paul Manafort.

Read also
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin hopes probes into US election will not lead to whipping up Russophobic hysteria

"They say they’ve unearthed a Ukrainian connection regarding Manafort and some other official. Apparently, a Ukrainian connection should be investigated through Ukraine. People there surely have a great deal to say about their stance during the US presidential election campaign," he said.

On Monday, the office of US Special Attorney Robert Moller, who is in charge of the probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in last year’s US presidential election, came up with a list of twelve charges against the former head of Trump’s election team Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates. In part, they are charged with unregistered lobbying in the territory of the United States in 2008-2014 for the Ukrainian government, the Party of Regions and former President Viktor Yanukovich.

According to media reports, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General’s Office in August 2017 launched criminal proceedings over suspected intervention by Ukraine’s National Anticorruption Bureau in the US presidential election, in particular, disclosure by NABU staffers of information about Manafort’s lobbying activities in Ukraine.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian submarine delivers cruise missile strike on terrorists in Syria
2
Moscow gave US 'head start' when negotiating to match diplomatic staff numbers — Lavrov
3
Russia may close airspace to Dutch aircraft — media
4
Russian PM wishes Beijing success in building socialism based on China’s uniqueness
5
Lavrov lambasts EU for playing ‘Russia blame game’ for all its woes
6
Russia’s Pacific Fleet frogmen brace for new record dives
7
Russian tennis chief says Maria Sharapova fit to enter WTA Top-10 next season
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама