Ukraine certainly has much to testify about US election — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that Ukraine has a great deal to testify about its stance taken during the 2016 US presidential election campaign. He made a statement to this effect in response to charges put forward in the United States against the former chief of Donald Trump’s election team Paul Manafort.

"They say they’ve unearthed a Ukrainian connection regarding Manafort and some other official. Apparently, a Ukrainian connection should be investigated through Ukraine. People there surely have a great deal to say about their stance during the US presidential election campaign," he said.

On Monday, the office of US Special Attorney Robert Moller, who is in charge of the probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in last year’s US presidential election, came up with a list of twelve charges against the former head of Trump’s election team Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates. In part, they are charged with unregistered lobbying in the territory of the United States in 2008-2014 for the Ukrainian government, the Party of Regions and former President Viktor Yanukovich.

According to media reports, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General’s Office in August 2017 launched criminal proceedings over suspected intervention by Ukraine’s National Anticorruption Bureau in the US presidential election, in particular, disclosure by NABU staffers of information about Manafort’s lobbying activities in Ukraine.