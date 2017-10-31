Putin gets proof of biomaterial collection attempts from special services — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has at his disposal evidence provided by special services that foreigners collect Russians’ biomaterial, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after Putin shared this information with members of the Council for Human Rights on Monday.

"This information is received from Russia’s special services. It is true that some emissaries - representatives of NGOs and other entities - conduct such activity," Peskov said. He added that "such incidents have been put on record and the special services and, naturally, the president, do have such information."

At a meeting of the presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights Putin said he was curious why foreigners had been collecting what he described as "Russians’ biological material."

"Do you know that biological material is being collected all over the country? The material belongs to different ethnic groups and people who reside in different geographic parts of Russia. The question is why this is being done," he asked the council’s members.

Putin said that such activity was being conducted "purposefully and professionally."

"We are a subject matter of such great interest," Putin said.

He remarked that "we should feel no fear about that."

"May they go ahead with doing what they wish, while we must be doing what we should do," Putin stated.