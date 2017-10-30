Back to Main page
Putin stresses no deep enmity in society exists, but certain flare-ups must be dealt with

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 30, 18:04 UTC+3

All upsurges are natural, and one should not be afraid of them or wait for a complete lull, the Russian president said

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that there is no hysteria or heightened animosity in society, but specific upticks should be responded to.

"As for hysteria, I don’t see any hysteria here, though some upswings do occur. However, they are everywhere," Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Civil Society Development and Human Rights, commenting reporter Stanislav Kucher’s speech. He pointed to the situation in the US, the UK and Catalonia as "genuine examples of hysteria."

"All upsurges are natural, and one should not be afraid of them or wait for a complete lull. This has never occurred, nor will it ever be. However, I totally agree that we should respond to such upswings and reduce their negative effects," he added.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
