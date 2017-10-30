Back to Main page
Putin to meet with Iranian and Azerbaijani presidents on November 1

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 30, 14:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On November 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a working visit to Tehran

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. On November 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a working visit to Tehran in order to participate in a trilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"During the summit, there will be a discussion of the most pressing issues concerning cooperation between Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields," the statement reads.

Putin is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the heads of Iran and Azerbaijan.

