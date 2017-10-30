Putin to meet with Iranian and Azerbaijani presidents on November 1

Russian teenager caught with explosive device in Oslo sentenced to nine months behind barsWorld October 30, 15:46
MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. On November 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a working visit to Tehran in order to participate in a trilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.
"During the summit, there will be a discussion of the most pressing issues concerning cooperation between Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields," the statement reads.
Putin is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the heads of Iran and Azerbaijan.