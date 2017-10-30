Kremlin comments on Russian journalist's intention to run for president

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Russian Constitution imposes no restrictions on the participation of candidates with no political background in elections, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media after journalist and singer Yekaterina Gordon declared her intention to run in the 2018 presidential election.

Asked about the Kremlin’s attitude to the intention of media persons to nominate themselves as presidential candidates Peskov recalled that "under the Russian Constitution the possibility of taking part in elections depends on a number of conditions, but a candidate’s previous involvement or non-involvement in politics is not among these."

"For this reason we just read the Constitution to see if a candidate matches the requirements of the fundamental law. There’s nothing else to discuss," Peskov said.