Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin comments on Russian journalist's intention to run for president

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 30, 13:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin spokesman notes the Russian Constitution imposes no restrictions on the participation of candidates with no political background in elections

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Yekaterina Gordon

Russian journalist, singer Yekaterina Gordon eyeing presidential run in 2018 election

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Russian Constitution imposes no restrictions on the participation of candidates with no political background in elections, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media after journalist and singer Yekaterina Gordon declared her intention to run in the 2018 presidential election.

Asked about the Kremlin’s attitude to the intention of media persons to nominate themselves as presidential candidates Peskov recalled that "under the Russian Constitution the possibility of taking part in elections depends on a number of conditions, but a candidate’s previous involvement or non-involvement in politics is not among these."

"For this reason we just read the Constitution to see if a candidate matches the requirements of the fundamental law. There’s nothing else to discuss," Peskov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Fourth Borei-class submarine to be floated out in November
2
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier's experience in Syria included in training programs
3
Expert: US may use new sanctions to undermine Russia’s positions in military cooperation
4
Powerful wind gusts blow Russian jet off runway in German airport
5
Transcontinental all-terrain vehicle expedition finishes in Russian Far East
6
Press review: Russia eyes partial Syria pullout and Rosneft freezes Black Sea oil project
7
Poll shows handful of Russians intend to celebrate Halloween
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама