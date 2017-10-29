Putin congratulates Erdogan on Turkey’s national holiday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered in a phone talk greetings to Turkish President Recep Tayyp Erdogan over the Turkish national holiday, Republic Day of Turkey marked on October 29, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

The presidents "have shared views on various aspects of successfully developing bilateral cooperation, including implementation of major joint energy projects," the statement said.

In the run-up to the 7th International Meeting on Syria, Putin and Erdogan emphasized that efforts should be stepped up so as to ensure operation of de-escalation zones, to battle terrorism and to promote the political settlement in Syria.

The leaders agreed to continue personal contacts, the statement says.