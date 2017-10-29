Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin congratulates Erdogan on Turkey’s national holiday — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 29, 0:40 UTC+3

The leaders agreed to continue personal contacts

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyp Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyp Erdogan

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered in a phone talk greetings to Turkish President Recep Tayyp Erdogan over the Turkish national holiday, Republic Day of Turkey marked on October 29, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

The presidents "have shared views on various aspects of successfully developing bilateral cooperation, including implementation of major joint energy projects," the statement said.

In the run-up to the 7th International Meeting on Syria, Putin and Erdogan emphasized that efforts should be stepped up so as to ensure operation of de-escalation zones, to battle terrorism and to promote the political settlement in Syria.

The leaders agreed to continue personal contacts, the statement says.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian radicals announce siege of president Poroshenko’s Roshen facility in Vinnitsa
2
Expert: US may use new sanctions to undermine Russia’s positions in military cooperation
3
Berlin, Kiev have no hopes Russia will return Crimea — German politician
4
Saakashvili says preparations underway for his extradition to Georgia
5
MP foresees dire consequences if Russia slaps sanctions on US in space cooperation
6
Russian aircraft destroy IS economic infrastructure in Syria
7
Putin test-fires ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear force command and control drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама