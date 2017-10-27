Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s conclusions totally ignored in OPCW-UN JIM reports on Syria — foreign ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 27, 19:19 UTC+3

Moscow will provide a more detailed analysis after a thorough study of the report next week

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The latest report of the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) probing into reported uses of chemical agents in Syria totally ignores conclusions made by Russian specialists, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

Read also
Russia's Foreign Ministry building in Moscow

Russia blocks draft resolution extending UN-OPCW mandate in Syria

According to the ministry, Moscow has begun a thorough analysis of the report. "However it is evident after looking through the report that the conclusions and opinions of Russian specialists that were referred to JIM at its own request have been totally ignored. Moreover, it gives no answers to our questions either," the ministry said. Instead, "the report has diametrically opposite conclusions derived by some anonymous research centers and ‘independent experts,’ which lack convincing proof to be backed."

"We will provide a more detailed analysis after a thorough study of the report next week. Concurrently, as has already been said in the Russian foreign ministry’s statements of October 24 and 25, we will draft and refer to the United Nations Security Council a plan of further steps concerning the expiration of the JIM’s current mandate on November 16," the ministry said.

On Thursday, the Joint Investigative Mechanism of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the United Nations presented a new report placing responsibility for the April 4, 2017 chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun on the Syrian authorities and for the use of sulfuric yperite in Maarat Umm Hawsh on September 16, 2016 on Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) militants.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin test-fires ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear force command and control drills
2
Catalonia declares independence
3
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
4
Russia’s conclusions totally ignored in OPCW-UN JIM reports on Syria — foreign ministry
5
Russian Foreign Ministry urges western media to stop Eastern Goutha siege insinuations
6
Expert slams US sanctions on Russian defense firms as example of unfair competition
7
Responding to JFK assassination ‘theories’ beneath Russia’s dignity — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама