Russia blocks draft resolution extending UN-OPCW mandate in Syria

World
October 24, 18:26 UTC+3

China has abstained from voting

Russia's Foreign Ministry building in Moscow

Russia's Foreign Ministry building in Moscow

© Roman Kanaschuk/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, October 24. /TASS/. Russia has blocked a United Nations Security Council resolution extending the UN-OPCW Joint Mechanism’s mandate in Syria for another year.

Along with Russia, the US-initiated document received a negative vote from Bolivia. Kazakhstan and China abstained.

"The draft resolution was not passed due to a negative vote by one of the permanent members," UN Security Council President and France’s Permanent Representative Francois Delattre said.

Before the voting, Russia asked to postpone discussion of the matter to November 7 to see the mission’s report on the probe into the Khan Sheykhun incident of April 4. But the proposal was rejected by the majority of the Security Council members.

