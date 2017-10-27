Back to Main page
Lavrov, US ambassador discuss bilateral relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 27, 16:08 UTC+3

During the conversation, the two sides brought up the issues of the current state and prospects for the development of the Russian-US relations

