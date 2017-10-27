Lavrov, US ambassador discuss bilateral relations

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman discussed on Friday the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

"On October 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov received US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman who is beginning his work in Moscow," the ministry said. "During the conversation, [the two sides] brought up the issues of the current state and prospects for the development of the Russian-US relations and some pressing international issues."