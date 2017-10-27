Russia finds ECHR stance on Russia’s 'control' over other territories unacceptable

Russia to minimize effects of US sanctions — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 11:39
North Korea can develop nukes without testing them, expert saysWorld October 27, 11:10
Putin test-fires ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear force command and control drillsMilitary & Defense October 27, 10:36
Russian planes destroy over 650 terrorist facilities in Syria in past weekMilitary & Defense October 27, 8:16
Russian senator deletes Twitter account in solidarity with RT, SputnikSociety & Culture October 27, 6:32
Russia starts studying report on chemical incidents in Syria — UN missionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 27, 4:22
US Senate confirms it received notice on anti-Russian sanctionsWorld October 27, 3:07
Russian journalists’ union blasts Twitter move on RT, Sputnik as crackdown on free speechSociety & Culture October 27, 1:00
Ukraine’s president beefs up wealth, gets back status of billionaireWorld October 27, 0:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia believes the position of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding "effective control" over other countries' territories is unacceptable, Minister of Justice Alexander Konovalov said at the conference "Russia and the ECHR - the right to be heard."
For example, the ECHR earlier said Russia was responsible for the decision to introduce Russian-language instruction in Transnistrian schools.
"Russia believes the current practices of the European court in terms of recognizing the ‘effective control’ over other territories that are not part of Russia are unacceptable for it," Konovalov stressed.
"We have stated that on numerous occasions. No matter how many such decisions have been made, Russia cannot execute theses decisions. Therefore, we believe that the issue should be discussed thoroughly," he stressed.