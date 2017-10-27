Russia finds ECHR stance on Russia’s 'control' over other territories unacceptable

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia believes the position of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding "effective control" over other countries' territories is unacceptable, Minister of Justice Alexander Konovalov said at the conference "Russia and the ECHR - the right to be heard."

For example, the ECHR earlier said Russia was responsible for the decision to introduce Russian-language instruction in Transnistrian schools.

"Russia believes the current practices of the European court in terms of recognizing the ‘effective control’ over other territories that are not part of Russia are unacceptable for it," Konovalov stressed.

"We have stated that on numerous occasions. No matter how many such decisions have been made, Russia cannot execute theses decisions. Therefore, we believe that the issue should be discussed thoroughly," he stressed.