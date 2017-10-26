Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin doubts report about 3,500 Russians fighting for Islamic State

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 26, 12:32 UTC+3

The spokesman explained the Kremlin had no idea what the report was based on and what sources its authors had used

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin doubts the authenticity of conclusions produced by the US consultancy Soufan Center to the effect nearly 3,500 Russian citizens fight for Islamic State terrorists in Syria.

"The Kremlin rather tends to doubt the authenticity of that claim," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

Read also

Over 9,000 Islamic State terrorists active in Syria — Russian General Staff

Almost half of foreign Islamic State militants are from CIS countries

Around 1,000 Tajiks fighting alongside Islamic State — interior minister

He explained the Kremlin had no idea what the report was based on and what sources its authors had used.

Peskov recalled that at the beginning of Russia’s operation in Syria President Vladimir Putin said Moscow saw one of the purposes of this operation to protect its security, because "several thousand Russia-born people, including those from the North Caucasus, according to our intelligence, are in the territories controlled by the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia)." Peskov recalled that Moscow at different levels noted the risk those Russian citizens who at a certain point had joined the terrorists might start returning home someday.

"Resistance to that potential threat is one of the priorities," Peskov said.

He pointed out that those who had joined the terrorists or were involved in terrorist activities somehow and confronted the Syrian army weapons in hand, let alone used them against Russian military participating in the operation were criminals and were being eliminated.

Earlier, US consultancy Soufan Center said in its report that Russia had become of the main sources of foreign mercenaries for the Islamic State to get ahead of such countries as Saudi Arabia and Jordan. The consultancy claimed that 3,417 militants of Russian descent were fighting for the Islamic State.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Islamic State
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin heralds liberation of over 90% of Syrian land from terrorists
2
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
3
Russian defense contractor delivers third regimental set of S-400 systems this year
4
Iraqi government forces launch offensive against last IS stronghold
5
Russian-Chinese ties to top Russian premier's visit agenda, says expert
6
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
7
GAC Motor Named Official Service Car Provider for Fortune Global Forum 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама