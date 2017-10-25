Russia and Germany unanimous terrorists in Syria should be eliminated — Putin

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Berlin are unanimous in understanding the importance of a full elimination of terrorists in Syria, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday after talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"We discussed the situation in Syria in detail," he said.

"We are unanimous in the opinion that it's important to press forward with a full and conclusive elimination of terrorists on the Syrian territory and to build up efforts in the field of assistance to political settlement."

"Also, we exchanged opinions on the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and the crisis on the Korean Peninsula," Putin said.