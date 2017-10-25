Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkey coordinates operations in Idlib with parties to Astana agreements — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 25, 13:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Four de-escalation zones have been created in Syria under an agreement Russia, Iran and Turkey achieved in Astana

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Turkey is responsible for security in the de-escalation zone in the area of Idlib and it coordinates operations with other parties to the Astana agreements, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday, when asked for a comment on reports the Turkish armed forces were allegedly acting in concert with the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, connected with Jabhat al-Nusra (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia).

Read also

Guarantor countries announce establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria

"Turkey is responsible for maintaining security in the de-escalation zone in Idlib," Peskov said, adding that the Defense Ministry might provide more detailed information.

"All countries involved in the Astana agreements on the creation of de-escalation zones have been coordinating their actions," he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday his country’s military operation in Syria’s Idlib would soon be completed.

Since last May four de-escalation zones have been created in Syria under an agreement Russia, Iran and Turkey achieved in Astana. In the middle of September the guarantor countries declared all zones were operational. First, three zones were created in Eastern Goutha (a suburb of Damascus), Daraa province and the area of Homs. A fourth one incorporating Idlib province and parts of neighboring provinces Aleppo, Latakia and Hama was added later.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and the UN Secretary General’s special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura discussed the outlook for transition from de-escalation zones to a more stable political settlement in the country. No details of that meeting were disclosed, though.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
2
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
3
Putin says China’s election outcome testifies to Xi Jinping’s political support
4
Washington returns flags removed from Russian Consulate General in San Francisco
5
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
6
Russian defense minister, Philippine president attend ceremony to receive Russian weapons
7
Kremlin slams Sobchak’s statement on Crimea as totally wrong
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама