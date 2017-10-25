Lavrov, Tillerson may meet on sidelines of APEC summit, Russian diplomat says

Press review: German president seeks better ties and EU, Kiev plot against Nord Stream 2Press Review October 25, 13:00
Washington returns flags removed from Russian Consulate General in San FranciscoWorld October 25, 12:05
Firebrand MP slams Sobchak’s Crimea remark, demanding jail time for socialiteRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 11:58
US accusations unlikely to affect Kaspersky Lab, Russian minister saysBusiness & Economy October 25, 11:32
Russian military helps Syrian refugees return to their homes in Aleppo provinceMilitary & Defense October 25, 9:57
Russian defense minister, Philippine president attend ceremony to receive Russian weaponsMilitary & Defense October 25, 8:19
Sea phase of international Indra-2017 exercise begins in Russia’s Far EastMilitary & Defense October 25, 7:52
Moscow-based Group-IB finds way to stop BadRabbit ransomwareBusiness & Economy October 25, 7:17
US foreign agents law applied in ‘selective, politically motivated' way — Russian embassyRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 5:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.
"I believe that such a meeting is sure to take place," he said. Ryabkov pointed out that "both the minister and the secretary of state will be in Vietnam, but there is yet no agreement concerning the time and place of the meeting." "Nevertheless, questions continue to arise," the Russian deputy foreign minister added.