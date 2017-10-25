Putin, Abe may meet at APEC summit, Russian deputy minister says

Russian defense minister, Philippine president attend ceremony to receive Russian weaponsMilitary & Defense October 25, 8:19
YEREVAN, October 25. /TASS/. Meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is possible and the issue is being worked out, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told reporters on Wednesday.
"This meeting is possible, now we are considering this issue," the diplomat said.
The APEC summit is due to be held in central Vietnam’s Da Nang on November 10-11.
APEC is an international forum bringing together the world’s 21 leading economies to cooperate in trade and economic development in the region. The forum’s main objective until 2020 is creating a system of free trade and liberal investment in the Asia-Pacific region.