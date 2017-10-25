Back to Main page
Putin, Abe may meet at APEC summit, Russian deputy minister says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 25, 9:20 UTC+3

The issue is being considered now, according to Igor Morgulov

YEREVAN, October 25. /TASS/. Meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is possible and the issue is being worked out, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told reporters on Wednesday.

"This meeting is possible, now we are considering this issue," the diplomat said.

The APEC summit is due to be held in central Vietnam’s Da Nang on November 10-11.

APEC is an international forum bringing together the world’s 21 leading economies to cooperate in trade and economic development in the region. The forum’s main objective until 2020 is creating a system of free trade and liberal investment in the Asia-Pacific region.

Persons
Shinzo Abe Vladimir Putin
