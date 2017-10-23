Japanese PM Abe preparing for new meeting with Putin

TOKYO, October 23. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is preparing for a new meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit due in Vietnam in November.

The prime minister announced this on Monday during his first press conference after a landslide victory of his coalition in Japan's general election to the key lower house of parliament.

"This success gives us the groundwork for carrying out a strong foreign policy. As part of this effort, in particular I plan to hold a new meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in November, at the APEC summit. We would also like to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping. During these contacts, I plan to stress the importance of discussing the ways out of the situation surrounding North Korea’s missile and nuclear program," Abe said.

The prime minister stressed that he would like to discuss this issue in detail with US President Donald Trump, who is due to pay a visit to Japan on November 5-7.

During Sunday’s general elections, Japan’s ruling coalition consisting of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and the centrist New Komeito party garnered more than two thirds out of 465 seats in the key lower house of parliament.