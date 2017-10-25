Back to Main page
Russian, US envoy discuss New START treaty implementation in Geneva

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 25, 2:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The New START Treaty was signed on April 8, 2010

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The envoys of Russia and the United States discussed practical implementation of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On October 11-24, Geneva hosted the 14th session of the bilateral consultative commission on the Russian-US New Start treaty," the ministry said. "The delegations of Russia and the United States continued the discussion on practical issues related to the implementation of the treaty."

The New START Treaty was signed on April 8, 2010, and came into force on February 5, 2011. Under the document, each side should have no more than 1,550 nuclear warheads, 700 intercontinental ballistic missiles, heavy bombers and submarine-launched ballistic missiles by next February.

